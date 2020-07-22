Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

City pools open

The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.