Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org. Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Display at Senior Center

Gail Schenfisch’s bold and colorful floral oil paintings are on display at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Stop by and enjoy these lovely works of art.

Elks' truck or treat

Casper Elks Lodge Truck or Treat in the back parking lot of the Lodge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and see some scary decorated trunks and people. Get some candy for a trick. For more information call at 234-4839.