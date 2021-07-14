 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights
Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

  • Updated
Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.

Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Thursday at the fair

Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night is Thursday at the fair. Dairy goat showmanship and show is at 8 a.m., followed by breeding sheep showmanship and show at noon and swine showmanship at 4 p.m., all in The Arena. Exhibit halls and the carnival open at 3 p.m. 4H/FFA livestock exhibits are open 3 to 9 p.m., in The Arena and the carnival is open until midnight with $36 armbands. Live music by Flashback is on the free stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m. The PRCA Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.

No muni band concert

As is tradition, there is no Casper Municipal Band concert this week because of the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo. The band returns July 22 for the final three concerts of the season at 7:30 p.m., at Washington Park bandshell.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

