Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday at the fair

Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night is Thursday at the fair. Dairy goat showmanship and show is at 8 a.m., followed by breeding sheep showmanship and show at noon and swine showmanship at 4 p.m., all in The Arena. Exhibit halls and the carnival open at 3 p.m. 4H/FFA livestock exhibits are open 3 to 9 p.m., in The Arena and the carnival is open until midnight with $36 armbands. Live music by Flashback is on the free stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m. The PRCA Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy seven exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 17. Boot Barn and Murdoch’s are our rodeo ticket outlets, or get your rodeo tickets online at www.centralwyomingfair.com.