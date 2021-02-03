Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

In addition to the food baskets, there will be a hot meal served compliments of Here to Help Foundation. Other sponsors include Bar Nunn Baptist Church and CMMC LLC.

Suicide prevention information will be available.

The pandemic has been a stressful, depressing time and these community groups and volunteers are coming together to support their community and spread hope.

For more information, email Mary Ann Budenske at Mbudenske@aol.con, phone or text her at 307-215-4732 or Friend and PM her on Facebook.

Safari group meets Thursday

The Central Wyoming Safari Club International will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. Chapter member Steve Hinton will give a presentation on his recent moose hunt to Moose Valley, Alaska. Please come and share your fall hunting stories. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Dale Leatham at 797-2097.

Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode

Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.