Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Mobile food distribution in Bar Nunn
Neighbors feeding neighbors will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 1705 Sunset Blvd., the Bar Nunn Fire Hall.
In addition to the food baskets, there will be a hot meal served compliments of Here to Help Foundation. Other sponsors include Bar Nunn Baptist Church and CMMC LLC.
Suicide prevention information will be available.
The pandemic has been a stressful, depressing time and these community groups and volunteers are coming together to support their community and spread hope.
For more information, email Mary Ann Budenske at Mbudenske@aol.con, phone or text her at 307-215-4732 or Friend and PM her on Facebook.
Safari group meets Thursday
The Central Wyoming Safari Club International will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. Chapter member Steve Hinton will give a presentation on his recent moose hunt to Moose Valley, Alaska. Please come and share your fall hunting stories. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Dale Leatham at 797-2097.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
Online artist opportunity at Art 321
Join us for a two-session online workshop about artist opportunities lead by Art 321 executive director Tyler Cessor on Feb. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., and Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
There is a $15-25 suggested donation for non-members, free for Art 321 members. Learn how to become a member at: https://www.art321.org/membership.
In session 1 on Feb. 4, attendees will explore upcoming regional and national opportunities for artists and start a profile on CAFE. They will increase their understanding of opportunity types such as fellowships, grants, residencies, calls for art and breakdown successful applications and project proposals. Artists will then spend a week narrowing their list down to 1-2 projects or applications and write a draft proposal or concept.
The guest speaker for session 1 is Taylor Craig, Creative Arts specialist at the Wyoming Arts Council.
At session 2 on Feb. 11, artists will bring their draft proposals in for peer and instructor review and will leave with a completed and/or submitted application.
Get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artist-opportunities-workshop-tickets-138104748019 or by calling 265-2655.