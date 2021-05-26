Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Cappetto returns for OLLI class
After a long hiatus, popular presenter Larry Cappetto returns to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI at Casper College, with his class “Capturing Courage on Camera.” The class will take place Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The class will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Cappetto’s work on his extensive oral history project, “Lest They Be Forgotten.”
“When I started my work at the end of 2002, over 1500 World War II veterans were dying every day in this country. Today there are less than a half-million left. In a few more years, who will tell the story?” asked Cappetto. “There has always been an urgency about my work (as I) capture courage on camera and give a voice to our veterans. I am a better man today thanks to our veterans,” he said.
According to Vicki Pollock, lifelong learning specialist, some of the veterans that Cappetto has come to know through the years will join the presentation. Each veteran will share their story with the class. In addition, Cappetto will also share the latest updates on his “Lest They Be Forgotten” project.
The class will be offered in a hybrid format, meaning that participants can choose to attend the class in person or via Zoom. The in-person class is limited to 30 participants, and the live Zoom class is limited to 100 participants. There will be a 1.5-hour break between the morning and afternoon sessions.
Those wishing to sign up for “Capturing Courage on Camera” must have an OLLI membership. According to Pollock, an OLLI guest membership is also available. For those wanting to register or renew their membership, go to caspercollege.augusoft.net/index.cfm?fuseaction=1050. Those wishing to purchase a guest membership should call the OLLI office at 268-3401.
Story time dance party
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
4teens @ 4
The Natrona County Library will host a Star Wars craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, May 27, in the Crawford Room. If you missed the May 4 Teen Take & Make, or you'd like to make another adorable Baby Yoda paracord keychain as a gift, join us to create your own DIY replica of the Child. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wyoming History series
The Natrona County Historical Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Wyoming History Series discussion at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 27, in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.