Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Family fun at DSS
Join St. Anthony School & Foundation for family fun from 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday at David Street Station. Outdoor activities including pumpkin decorating, cornhole, jenga, chess, Legos & Connect 4.
Dream Upon a Princess will be there with princesses and superheroes, Z’s Classics Cars on display, live auction of items including classroom field trip/experiences, beef bundle, fishing, tailgating package and more. Open to everyone so bring your friends and family.
Casper Planetarium Halloween show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Wearables fashion show Thursday
Art 321, 321 W. Midwest, hosts a Wearables Fashion Show at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday. See the diverse and unique submissions from the community modeled live.
Learn about moths
“Moths of Natrona County,” will be the topic of the October Werner Wildlife Study Series at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Dwaine Wagoner will share photographs and natural history of the moths that enliven gardens and wild country during the warm months and survive Wyoming’s harsh winter, according to India Hayford, museum assistant. Wagoner describes himself as “an old curmudgeon with a high school diploma and an advanced degree of curiosity.”
According to Ms. Hayford, Wagoner is a longtime volunteer at the Werner Wildlife Museum and the Tate Geological Museum. “Dwaine has personally accounted for 579 of the 600 moth species currently registered with Butterflies and Moths of North America for Natrona County,” she said, adding, “Don’t miss this chance to hear Natrona County’s foremost moth expert speak on his favorite topic.”
“Natrona County Moths” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
