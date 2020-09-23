Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

COVID-19 has changed the landscape of everything, but the need to raise funds hasn’t changed. In 2020, there are two ways to join in the fundraising goal. You may support as a “virtual guest” by visiting the fundraising page at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020. You have the capability to join as an individual, join a team or create a team. You will have access to bid on silent auction items or make a cash donation. Compete with friends, family and coworkers to see who can raise the most funds via the team option.