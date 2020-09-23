Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
I-REACH plans hybrid fundraisers
Since 2012, I-REACH has hosted I-Reach for Art for its an annual fundraising event. Funds raised from this event support the mission of high-quality, individualized, innovative and therapeutic services for adults with intellectual disabilities. But IR4 Art has become bigger than that over the last several years. The event has become the annual opportunity for I-REACH to connect with the community and offer thanks for supporting in ways too numerous to list.
COVID-19 has changed the landscape of everything, but the need to raise funds hasn’t changed. In 2020, there are two ways to join in the fundraising goal. You may support as a “virtual guest” by visiting the fundraising page at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020. You have the capability to join as an individual, join a team or create a team. You will have access to bid on silent auction items or make a cash donation. Compete with friends, family and coworkers to see who can raise the most funds via the team option.
Would you still like to see them in person? Join the “Rock Solid” event scheduled for Thursday, September 24, at 6 p.m. at the Ralph Ballard Academy, 351 N. Lennox St. Tickets are limited to 50. There will be live music, a cocktail hour, a meal catered by Occasions by Cory and 2019 Rock Solid sponsors will be retired. Following, there will be a live auction for 2020 Rock Solid sponsorships and four unique pieces created for their version of “Flea Market Flip.” Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020.
