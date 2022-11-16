Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org. Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248- 3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com

Apply for emergency rental assistance

Looking for a little Financial relief during this time of inflation? Here is a little list Put together by the folks at Poverty Resistance.

Emergency rental assistance will cut of new applications Nov. 10. Here is how to apply now.

https://dfs.wyo.gov/.../emergency-rental-assistance.../ emergency rental assistance

This program helps renters with a variety of services. Apply when you apply for ERAP. Take a look at this page as well.

https://health.wyo.gov/.../emergency-rental-assistance.../ This is a site for additional ERAP services you may need/want.

https://qlinkwireless.com/members/chat/login.aspx#help help you get a free phone, free pone service and maybe a new tablet.

https://www.medicare.gov/.../medicare-savings-programs... get help with medical costs. Use the state site here – not those TV commercials.

https://equaljustice.wy.gov/index.php/legal-forms Lots of pro se legal forms available free

Low income energy assistance program – helps with utilities while you are at it be sure to apply for the weatherization program as well

Legal assistance for low income folks . . you need to call the hot line to apply.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry 450 S. Wolcott 10—2 mon—sat for food boxes. We get a lot of grocery rescue and never know what we have but you can come as often as you need and there is no id or income requirement. We also serve a lunch 11 a.m. until gone. https://www.povertyresistance.org/