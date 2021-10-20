Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

University of Wyoming Giving Day

It is an exciting day here at the University of Wyoming at Casper! Giving Day kicked off at noon on Oct. 20! For 24 hours any and all contributions donated using the following link will be matched by the amazing Bean family! All money raised will be used towards non-traditional and 1st generation college students! What a great way to support the community. Please share and spread the word for this exciting event!