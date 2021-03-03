Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

District sets pre-kindergarten screenings

Cyrano at CC

Cyrano is a dashing nobleman serving in the French army who has a very large nose. Because of his nose, Cyrano feels that he cannot express his love for the beautiful Roxanne. Christian, a handsome new cadet, is also in love with Roxanne but does not have a way with words and, because of that, fears that Roxanne will reject him. A plan is hatched: Cyrano will supply Christian with the words, and Christian will provide the looks to win Roxanne’s love. But the story doesn’t end there because there is also a villain who lusts for Roxanne.