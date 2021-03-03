Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Celebrate music in Casper
Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities (CCPD) announced their month-long, online celebration entitled, Music Unites Casper.
Aligning with the CCPD’s mission to improve public awareness about disabilities, this event hopes to educate Casper about the benefits of music for people with various disabilities.
During March, each week will focus on a different aspect of music and film and the contributions people with disabilities have made to these arts on a global scale. Related content will be posted on the CCPD Facebook. Facebook Live events featuring local contributors will be aired including, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, a virtual concert featuring local artists. “We have many talented people in Casper, and we are pleased to offer them a platform to showcase their gifts,” said chairperson Nikki Green. “Artists who are interested in performing in the virtual concert should send us a message through Facebook or email us at disabilitycouncil@casperwy.gov.”
Week 1 Focus: Music Therapy, March 4, 11 a.m., Facebook Live interview with VIBES Fine & Performing Arts Owner, Music Therapist Amy Munsell and Board-Certified Music Therapist, Zane Rutledge.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Spring and Easter are coming soon and we have items to get you ready for the upcoming season. You can visit us on Facebook.
District sets pre-kindergarten screenings
The Natrona County School District has set dates for appointments for pre-kindergarten screenings. It is highly encouraged that all incoming kindergarteners complete the screening process.
Dates are March 4, March 9, 10 and 12, and March 16 to 18. To schedule a kindergarten screening, call 253-5434. Screenings will be held at NCSD Central Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd.
Cyrano at CC
Tickets for “Cyrano de Bergerac” are now on sale. The fun-filled play will run March 4 to 6 at 7:30 p.m.
“’Cyrano de Bergerac’” is a play that has something for everyone. Swashbuckling characters; villains; heroes; swordfights; battles; and even some great food,” said Richard Burk, director and fight coordinator.
Cyrano is a dashing nobleman serving in the French army who has a very large nose. Because of his nose, Cyrano feels that he cannot express his love for the beautiful Roxanne. Christian, a handsome new cadet, is also in love with Roxanne but does not have a way with words and, because of that, fears that Roxanne will reject him. A plan is hatched: Cyrano will supply Christian with the words, and Christian will provide the looks to win Roxanne’s love. But the story doesn’t end there because there is also a villain who lusts for Roxanne.
“Cyrano de Bergerac” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone a 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.