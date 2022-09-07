Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org. Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Methodist Thrift Fall Spectacular

Spring and summer are gone, so don’t miss the grand re-opening of the Methodist Thrift Shop, all new fall and winter inventory…. Saturday, Sept. 10 is your first opportunity to explore the new treasures. Come get surprised!

You’ll find us at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday and Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds are to help support local charities Interfaith and Holy Cross. Give our neighbors a hand and shop with us. “Like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

****And if you are looking to pass on your clean, gently used as well as new items, please leave them with us ONLY during open times. We’re a small shop, so no furniture or electronics, please****

Display at Senior Center

Gail Schenfisch’s bold and colorful floral oil paintings are on display at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Stop by and enjoy these lovely works of art.