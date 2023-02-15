Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org. Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248- 3089).

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com

All About Pronghorns

The Werner Wildlife Museum will feature a talk about “Pronghorns Past and Present” on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Museum Assistant Eileen Lemm will discuss the natural history of the pronghorn, known familiarly as the antelope. “I will talk about pronghorns in the fossil record, their relationship to Native Americans, European settlers and trappers, the present status of the animal in the sagebrush steppe ecosystem, and their future,” said Lemm.

Born and raised in Wyoming, Lemm graduated from Natrona County High School in the early 2000s. After studying art in New Zealand and Virginia, she moved back to Wyoming, where she graduated from Casper College with an associate degree in fine arts and the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s in art with a concentration in art history. She has been a museum assistant at the Werner Wildlife Museum for eight years.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Study Series takes place in the Africa-Arctic Room in the museum. For more information, call 307-235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu. The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.