Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Muddy Mountain Road closed
Casper Field Office personnel will close the Muddy Mountain Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, due to recent snow and continued possibilities for winter weather on the mountain.
The annual closure shuts off mountain access to road vehicles for safety and protects public.
“This is one of the latest closings of the Muddy Mountain road in recent memory,” said Cullen Hardy, acting outdoor recreation planner, Casper Field Office. “With the recent snowfall and the anticipated weather coming on Thursday, we have decided that now is the time to close the road for the safety of all.”
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, two campgrounds, numerous trails and public lands managed by the BLM.
For more information, call the BLM office at 261-7600.
Stuff the Van all week
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year 23, through Saturday, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia. To help, go to Walmart East from 7 to 7 each day, as new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash, are collected. Over 3,000 kids are on the Christmas list so far, with more expected.
The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners – and this year, the need is bigger than ever.
Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through Dec. 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
