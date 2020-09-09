Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Free WSO concert at DSS
It’s finally time for live music from the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. The first concert is September 10, the WSO will be holding a free concert at David Street Station featuring the incredible brass ensemble. This will be one in a series of small ensemble concerts to be hosted by the WSO this fall. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m., with Urban Bottle on site serving wine and beer and I'Scream 4 Ice Cream for those that want something sweet! The station will open up for concert goers to put out their chairs and purchase drinks or ice cream starting at 6 p.m.
After the cancellation of the end of our last season, we have been looking forward to being able to bring music to the community again. We will host a series of small concerts this fall that will both ensure the safety of our musicians and patrons as well as provide a symphonic experience that we typically do not get to offer! Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be enforced, to ensure the safety of both concert goers and musicians. We are taking all measures possible to create a safe concert environment for everyone.
For more information on our first ensemble concert of our fall season, you can call 266-1478. Check our website or social media for more information on our Fall concert series. We are so excited to bring music to the community again and cannot wait to see all of your faces in person.
Mobile food pantry in Moorcroft
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. September 10, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 S. Belle Fourche.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
Early bird sale at library
The Friends of the Library book sales are back. The first sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, with the Early Bird Sale on Thursday, September 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Second Chance Sale on Friday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets sell quickly since only 50 tickets will be sold for each sale. Ticket prices are $20 for Thursday and $10 for Friday. Ticket holders will gain first access to the special “Make-An-Offer” selections in the Crawford Room as well as the regular priced items in the sale room. There is no admission charge for Saturday’s sale. Numbers will be given out beginning at 8 a.m., and then shoppers may wait in their cars until their number is posted.
Volunteers have prepared a wide variety of grab bags which will be sold at the actual sale on Saturday. Plan to stop by and purchase your ticket and a grab bag to keep you busy until the sales.
Thanks to the tremendous community support, there are a large number of items for this sale. All sale events require all customers and volunteers to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be in place and parents must directly supervise all children. The volunteer Friends of the Library are anxious to see you again.
Aquatic Center open
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is open through September 13. Due to the recent snowstorm, the equipment needed for the planned HVAC project was not able to be set up. That project has been put on hold until Monday, September 16. Due to this, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will now be closed Monday September 14 through Wednesday September 16 in order to replace the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
