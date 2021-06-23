Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Book sale by appointment
The February and April appointment-only book sales were tremendous successes. Customers were very pleased with the appointment format and everyone was pleased with no lines. As a result of that, the Friends of the Library will be continuing with that format for future sales. Masks are not required for this sale.
The next sale will be held on June 24, 25, and 26. Appointments will be required for all time slots and will be scheduled by accessing https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com. As you are currently on our mailing list, you may sign up for your spot now. We are allowing up to 25 customers per time slot.
June 24 will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Any items they purchase that day will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less.
June 25 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items will be sold at regular prices.
On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. Please email folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician
Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 24, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom's performance, it's recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Deer Creek Days art show opens
2021 Deer Creek Days Art Show will be held June 23 to 26 at the Glenrock Library, 506 S. 4th Street. The public is welcome to view the show during library hours.
Cheney on AARP TeleTown
Wyoming’s lone representative in the US House of Representatives, Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming), will join AARP Wyoming for a Teletown Hall to speak to and answer questions from AARP Wyoming members at 5 p.m. on June. 24.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to AARP members around 4:45 p.m. on June 24. If you wish to listen in on the call, but don’t receive a phone call, you may listen by clicking on this link or going to: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277. The link will also be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
Prior to her election to Congress in 2016, Cheney served at the State Department as a deputy assistant secretary of state and principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Middle East. She also practiced law at White & Case and at the International Finance Corporation.
Liz and her husband Phil Perry have five children and live in Wilson.
For more information, or to submit a question, contact Tom Lacock at tlacock@aarp.org or 432-5802.
German Stammtisch meets
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates -- June 24, July 22, August 26, September 23, October 28, November 11 and December 9. When the weather is nice you'll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you'll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.
Muni band concert
Casper Municipal Band summer concert in Washington Park begins at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: June 24, Deer Creek Brass Quintet