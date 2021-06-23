Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

The next sale will be held on June 24, 25, and 26. Appointments will be required for all time slots and will be scheduled by accessing https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com. As you are currently on our mailing list, you may sign up for your spot now. We are allowing up to 25 customers per time slot.

June 24 will be an Early Bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Any items they purchase that day will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less.

June 25 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items will be sold at regular prices.

On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.

We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. Please email folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.

Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician