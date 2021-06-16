Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Red Hats at Pizza Ranch

The June Red Hats luncheon will be at Pizza Ranch, 5011 E. 2nd St., at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 17. Hostesses are Donna Jones, 235-1148, Alice Magray, 920-639-7416, and Lois Clymore. Please call Donna or Alice to make your reservations.

Collectors meet

The Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center, located at 1831 East 4th Street. A program will be presented by Ruth Doyle on vintage brooches. All members are encouraged to attend, and interested persons are invited to join us. Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month. In July the program will be on lanterns; please plan to attend.

The club sponsors Super Flea/Antique/Vintage sales, presents programs on various topics, and donates to Wyoming museums and other charities. The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

The club thanks the community and out-of-town vendors who helped make the May Super Flea a success. Thank you for your support.

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: rainbow beaded bracelets