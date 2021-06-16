Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Dance party story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library. Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Red Hats at Pizza Ranch
The June Red Hats luncheon will be at Pizza Ranch, 5011 E. 2nd St., at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 17. Hostesses are Donna Jones, 235-1148, Alice Magray, 920-639-7416, and Lois Clymore. Please call Donna or Alice to make your reservations.
Collectors meet
The Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center, located at 1831 East 4th Street. A program will be presented by Ruth Doyle on vintage brooches. All members are encouraged to attend, and interested persons are invited to join us. Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month. In July the program will be on lanterns; please plan to attend.
The club sponsors Super Flea/Antique/Vintage sales, presents programs on various topics, and donates to Wyoming museums and other charities. The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.
The club thanks the community and out-of-town vendors who helped make the May Super Flea a success. Thank you for your support.
Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: rainbow beaded bracelets
After the storm comes the rainbow! Learn how to make colorful rainbow beaded bracelets that will let kids and tweens carry a rainbow with them everywhere they go - no storm needed. In this take and make craft, children will create their own bracelet at home (or at the park, the pool, their friend's house, or wherever they want!). You can stop by the Library to grab your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
4teens@4
Teens in rising grades 7-12 are invited to join us for this sensory and science-y afternoon at the Library where we'll create a super non-sticky and fluffy sand flubber-like slime. Our ooey gooey 4Teens@4 will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. All supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Theme nights at CNFR
College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is right around the corner and as part of this year’s event, it’s easy for Casper residents to attend nightly performances through themed nights.
2021 theme nights for CNFR include:
• Thursday, June 17: Local Heroes Appreciation Night & Ribbon Night at the Rodeo (Cancer Awareness – Give Cancer the Boot!).
• Friday, June 18: Military Night.
Tickets for CNFR are on sale now at FordWyomingCenter.com.
Muni band concerts Thursdays
Casper Municipal Band summer concerts in Washington Park begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: concert June 17, June 24, Deer Creek Brass Quintet; July 1, 4th of July Concert; July 8, Chad Lore; no concert July 15 because of Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo; July 22, Big Band concert; July 29, Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir; Aug. 5, The Tremors.
Werner discusses sagebrush
This month’s Werner Wildlife Study Series will look at “The Sagebrush Sea” Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m.
The talk, presented by museum assistant India Hayford, will look at Wyoming’s sagebrush steppe. “The sagebrush steppe is a harsh, high, open country of rolling hills, broad ridges, low mountains, and high elevation basins,” noted Ms. Hayford. Nearly half of Wyoming’s total acreage is within the sagebrush steppe, and a large variety of flora and fauna inhabit that ecosystem.
Ms. Hayford is a former range conservationist who currently works for the Werner Wildlife Museum and writes The Howl, the museum’s quarterly wildlife newsletter. During her presentation, viewers will learn about the sagebrush steppe and the plants and animals that call it home.
The program will appear via Zoom. Attendees can access links to the program via the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wernerwildlife. For more information, call 235-2108. The Werner Wildlife Museum is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casper Humane Society takes garage sale donations
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.
All proceeds will benefit the Casper Humane Society, a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations.
June at the planetarium
Check out the June shows at the Casper Planetarium. In “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea,” two young explorers take a geology field trip back in time. Join them as they learn how the continents were created and even race across the landscape atop dinosaurs. This show plays Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4 p.m., except for June 8 to 11, when the Planetarium will be closed for a deep cleaning. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., see “Galileo: The Power of the Telescope.” 400 years ago, with two pieces of glass – the lenses in his telescope – Galileo revolutionized our understanding of the solar system.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.