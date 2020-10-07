Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Info meetings at Casper Christian
Casper Christian School will be holding informational meetings on Thursday, October 8 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. at Restoration Church, 411 South Walsh Drive. Interested families, teachers, and other partners are encouraged to attend. More information at casperchristianschool.org.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse
The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming in Natrona County will be helping servers at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.
The Tip-A-Cop event is set for Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Evansville (210 Miracle St.). Law Enforcement officers will be working side by side with Texas Roadhouse employees to earn tips. One hundred percent of donated tips benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Dine-in or curbside service is available. This is an excellent opportunity for a night out, be served by Natrona County’s finest, and support Special Olympics Wyoming.
