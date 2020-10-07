Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Casper Planetarium Halloween Show

All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.

Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming in Natrona County will be helping servers at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.