Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
March at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth” plays at 4:15 p.m., on March 16 and 17, and “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 16, 17, 23, and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
'Shimmer' opens at Werner March 11
The Werner Wildlife Museum’s newest exhibit, “Shimmer,” will open Thursday, March 11.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, the exhibit features “a juried show of fine arts and crafts by Wyoming artists and artisans.” The show includes any medium such as fiber, leather, bone, horn, wood, stone, gems, metal, paintings, and photographs.
The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, May 13. The museum is open Monday through Friday from