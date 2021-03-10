Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 16, 17, 23, and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

'Shimmer' opens at Werner March 11

The Werner Wildlife Museum’s newest exhibit, “Shimmer,” will open Thursday, March 11.

According to India Hayford, museum assistant, the exhibit features “a juried show of fine arts and crafts by Wyoming artists and artisans.” The show includes any medium such as fiber, leather, bone, horn, wood, stone, gems, metal, paintings, and photographs.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, May 13. The museum is open Monday through Friday from

