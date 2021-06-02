Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Keep your kids active this summer with sports opportunities at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youngsters can have their turn at the plate with t-ball and coach pitch baseball. The league is for children ages 5 to 8. Games and practices will be held in one hour increments between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., at the Soccer Complex across the street from the Boys & Girls Club. The season is scheduled to run June 14 to July 29. Registration deadline is June 3. All participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Registration fee is $30 plus $10 membership fee (if applicable).