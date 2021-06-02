Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Summer sports at BGCCW
Keep your kids active this summer with sports opportunities at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Youngsters can have their turn at the plate with t-ball and coach pitch baseball. The league is for children ages 5 to 8. Games and practices will be held in one hour increments between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., at the Soccer Complex across the street from the Boys & Girls Club. The season is scheduled to run June 14 to July 29. Registration deadline is June 3. All participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club. Registration fee is $30 plus $10 membership fee (if applicable).
Registration forms for all sports are available at bgccw.org/sports or at the main club, 1701 East K Street.
For more information, contact Jake at 235-5694, ext. 3 or jwilson@bgccw.org.
Story time dance party
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.