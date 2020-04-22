Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.

Poverty Resistance open

Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.

Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.

Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.