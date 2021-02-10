Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Virtual trivia for AARP members
AARP Wyoming members are invited to take part in a regional trivia night, along with AARP members in Montana and Utah at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The live trivia event will see teams compete against one another on a variety of topics, such as pop culture, sports, history, and even some AARP-related questions. Individuals are encouraged to register as participants who register will be randomly assigned to a team once you join the game. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team at the end of the night.
The event is free, but registration is required in order to receive a link to join the event on Zoom. To register, click here or go to: https://aarp.cvent.com/mtntrivia_wy0211. When registering, participants are asked not to opt-out of CVent emails as those emails will be used to send you a link to the game on the day of the event.
“We are partnering with our state offices in Utah and Montana for a Trivia Night bi-monthly,” says AARP Wyoming Associate State Director for Outreach Tanya Johnson. “This has been a great chance to get to know our friends in other states, have a great time testing our knowledge, and share a few laughs.”
For more information, contact Johnson by emailing tajohnson@aarp.org or calling 432-5810.
Medal of Honor recipient cancels
Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts has canceled his appearance at Casper College, set for Feb. 11, and has promised to reschedule, according to Casper College Veterans Club adviser Dr. Nick Whipps.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.