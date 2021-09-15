Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Sept. 16-18
Do you need to stock up on books for winter? The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is a very affordable place to get your reading for those long cold days. Any items purchased will be sold at regular prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. We have a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation.
The next sale will be held on Sept. 16-18. Appointments will be required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees. At the present time, we are not planning to require masks for this sale, but this could change. Sept. 16 will be an early bird sale. All customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sept. 17 will be the second chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items purchased will be sold at regular prices. On Sept. 18, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
To reserve your spot, please go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select the sessions you want. If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but a reservation is required. We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
