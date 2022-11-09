Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org. Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248- 3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com

Honoring local veterans

The community is invited to attend a Veterans Day ceremony in the Glenrock Junior/Senior High School gym Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to honor all local residents who have served in the United States military.

The American Legion and Auxiliary members of Jesse Martin Post #9 are encouraging all military veterans to come and be recognized for their service to our country.

The Veterans Day ceremony will include the posting of the flags, guest speakers from the American Legion and Auxiliary, school and community. Musical selections will be performed by high school choir and band. All veterans will be introduced by their branch of military service.

Please come to honor our heroes, the American veterans who have served our country to protect our freedoms!

For more information, please call the Glenrock Junior/Senior High School office at 307-436-9201.

Audubon to hear about turkey vultures

Joanne Theobald will be the guest speaker for Murie Audubon on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. for her program entitled, “Turkey Vultures: Friend or Foe?” Theobald will share her collection of photographs and videos, as well as information about turkey vulture traits, habits, and folklore.

Theobald, formerly director of counselling at Casper College, is a participant in University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Naturalist Program and has been volunteering at Edness Kimball Wilkins Park as well as helping with the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Survey this year. She says, “My real passion is turkey vultures. For the past six years, a group of about forty has roosted in the spruce trees behind my house, and I’ve become obsessed with them. People have many negative misconceptions about them, and I’d like to educate others about these amazing creatures.” Theobald maintains an Instagram page about turkey vultures, @vulturesinmybackyard.

If you wish to learn more about Turkey Vultures, come to the Murie Audubon free talk on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, at 4205 Fort Caspar Road.

Fall festival at wildlife museum

The “Fantastic Fall Festival” will take place at the Werner Wildlife Museum on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3-7 p.m. The event is free and open to all. The festival will feature music, poetry, hands-on crafts, and rare after-hours exploring the Werner. In addition to the festival, the fall juried art show, “Song of Wyoming,” will open. The art show will feature fine arts and fine crafts. Exhibitors for “Song of Wyoming” include expert knitter Kim Brehm and mixed media specialist Melanie Myron. The Werner Wildlife Museum is free to the public, open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and located at 405 East 15th. For more information, call 307-235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.

Apply for emergency rental assistance

Looking for a little Financial relief during this time of inflation? Here is a little list Put together by the folks at Poverty Resistance.

Emergency rental assistance will cut of new applications Nov. 10. Here is how to apply now.

https://dfs.wyo.gov/.../emergency-rental-assistance.../ emergency rental assistance

This program helps renters with a variety of services. Apply when you apply for ERAP. Take a look at this page as well.

https://health.wyo.gov/.../emergency-rental-assistance.../ This is a site for additional ERAP services you may need/want.

https://qlinkwireless.com/members/chat/login.aspx#help help you get a free phone, free pone service and maybe a new tablet.

https://www.medicare.gov/.../medicare-savings-programs... get help with medical costs. Use the state site here – not those TV commercials.

https://equaljustice.wy.gov/index.php/legal-forms Lots of pro se legal forms available free

Low income energy assistance program – helps with utilities while you are at it be sure to apply for the weatherization program as well

Legal assistance for low income folks . . you need to call the hot line to apply.

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry 450 S. Wolcott 10—2 mon—sat for food boxes. We get a lot of grocery rescue and never know what we have but you can come as often as you need and there is no id or income requirement. We also serve a lunch 11 a.m. until gone. https://www.povertyresistance.org/