Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: hurmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
November at planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for November. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth,” plays at 4:15 p.m., on Nov. 10 and 11, and “Expedition Reef,” at 4:15 p.m., on Nov. 17 and 18. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Earth, Moon and Sun” Nov. 5 and 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, and 24 at 4:15 p.m., and “Voyage to Distant Worlds” on Saturdays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if 2 empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Canceled: graphic artist at CC
Graphic artist Seaerra Miller's presentation set for November 5 at Casper College has been canceled. Miller, who attended Casper College from 2009-2011 as an art major, saw the release Sept. 1, 2020, of her graphic novel, “Mason Mooney Paranormal Investigator.”
