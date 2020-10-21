Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Drive-through flu vaccines
Flu vaccines are more crucial than ever this year as our community continues to battle COVID-19. In an effort to prevent the spread of influenza, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is providing convenient, drive-through flu vaccine clinics October 22 and 24 at the Casper College Firehouse, 800 College Drive.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that anyone 6 months and older gets an annual influenza vaccination. Because of the global COVID -19 health threat, hospital space, personal protective equipment and medical professional s are already in short supply . It’s imperative for Casper to effectively manage and mitigate flu cases this year.
CNCHD is hosting drive through flu clinics open to the public with no appointment necessary.
The public is invited Thursday, October 22, 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Flu vaccines will be available at $25 for a regular dose or $75 for a high dose for those over the age of 65, cash or check only. CNCHD encourages everyone to bring insurance cards for potentially lower costs.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Symphony strings at the Nic
The WSO Strings ensemble, with commentary on the performance from music director Christopher Dragon, will perform at The Nic on Thursday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with Urban Bottle on site selling musical wine pairings.
As these concerts will be held indoors, masks will be required for the duration of the performance, and social distancing will be enforced. In order to continue bringing music to the community during this time, cooperation and understanding from the audience in complying with safety standards is an absolute necessity.
Tickets are available online for $15 each at www.wyomingsymphony.org. If you would prefer to view the concert from the comfort of your own home, we will offer a livestream of the concert on the symphony YouTube page. There is limited seating, so purchase your tickets as soon as possible.
Tarzan opens at CC
Under the direction of William Conte with choreography by Aaron Wood, the musical, "Tarzan," will run Oct. 22 to 24 and 28 to 30 at 7:30 and Oct. 25 and 31 at 2 p.m. “Tarzan” is based on Disney's animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's “Tarzan of the Apes.” The musical, featuring a score by rock legend Phil Collins, tells the story of an infant baby taken in and raised by gorillas after he washes up on the shores of West Africa.
“Edgar Rice Burroughs’ creation continues to fascinate readers and audiences,” said Conte. “His adventures have been the subject of films, cartoons, TV series, and in 2006, they returned to Broadway in the version we will present,” he noted. According to Conte, despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the cast and crew have been able to “ ... maintain the sense of connection so necessary to a musical play about family, friendship, loyalty, and true love.”
The musical will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also take place between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
Trails closes for maintenance
The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be closed to the public as it undergoes scheduled building maintenance through October 26.
The public closure is part of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrade that is being conducted until October 27 with a targeted nine-day closure taking place to help ensure the safety of the public during these maintenance activities.
"The NHTIC is thrilled to be moving forward with another essential facility upgrade for 2020," said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. "The system improvements will increase energy efficiency, provide a high-quality visitor experience and a more comfortable work environment for our employees."
This scheduled maintenance is the second major improvement project for 2020, with the early spring project having focused on upgrading the lighting in the theater.
The NHTIC is a Bureau of Land Management run facility that hosts more than 34,000 annual visitors. The center’s interpretive programs annually reach between six and seven thousand students.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center.
