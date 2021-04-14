Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Deadline to order plants

It’s Spring Plant Sale 2021. The Meals on Wheels Foundation would like to invite you to put some spring into your step by purchasing a plant designed by Johnny Appleseed. For $40, you can purchase a 12-inch beautifully designed Flower Garden, Pizza Garden, Salsa Garden or lower bowl Herb Garden. Go to Meals on Wheels Foundation Facebook Page or Eventbrite to place your order by April 15. Or call 265-8659 for more information. Bring out the sunshine and purchase a garden today that will in turn support Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

Genealogy Workshop

The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom online meetings. This month, Vernon Vinzant will present "Using Software to Make a Book." This program is free and open to the public, but REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Register at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7284466. Once registered, we will send you the link for the Zoom meeting. Call 577-7323 for more information.

Register for spring banquet