Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights
Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Story time dance party

Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.

• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Deadline to order plants

It’s Spring Plant Sale 2021. The Meals on Wheels Foundation would like to invite you to put some spring into your step by purchasing a plant designed by Johnny Appleseed. For $40, you can purchase a 12-inch beautifully designed Flower Garden, Pizza Garden, Salsa Garden or lower bowl Herb Garden. Go to Meals on Wheels Foundation Facebook Page or Eventbrite to place your order by April 15. Or call 265-8659 for more information. Bring out the sunshine and purchase a garden today that will in turn support Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

Genealogy Workshop

The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom online meetings. This month, Vernon Vinzant will present "Using Software to Make a Book." This program is free and open to the public, but REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Register at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7284466. Once registered, we will send you the link for the Zoom meeting. Call 577-7323 for more information.

Register for spring banquet

After a long COVID hiatus, the Natrona County Historical Society is making plans to resume meetings and programs. Please come to celebrate spring and hear about the plans. The annual banquet will be held on Thursday, April 22 at the Casper Country Club. Social time will be at 5:30 with a Southwestern Fajita Buffet served at 6 p.m. Reservations need to be made ahead, with a check for $28 per person received by April 15. Call Becky at 259-3350 for more information.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Barbara Mueller on "The Brinkerhoff -- A VIP Retreat in Grand Teton National Park." This is a little-known historic lodge with a very interesting history and members look forward to welcoming Barbara and her husband, Ed.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

