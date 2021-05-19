Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Story time dance party
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Potluck at Della's
The Red Hatters luncheon for May is Thursday, May 20, a potluck at Della’s home. You can bring anything you want. If you have a favorite dish or just want to run by the store is up to you. Our hostesses for May are Della Works, Kathy Morgan and Jeanne Dietrich. Please call one of the hostesses for directions to Della’s home, and to make reservations. Della 234-8649, Kathy 631-4030 or Jeanne 234-2877. Looking forward to seeing everyone.
Genealogy workshop on Zoom
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, via Zoom online meetings. This month, Elaine Hayes will present "How Did We Get Here? The History and Genealogy of Immigration to America." This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Once registered, the link for the Zoom meeting will be sent. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Teen Take & Make: Lord of the Rings Magnets
In commemoration of Tolkien Reading Day which falls on May 25, we have a fun DIY Tolkien Magnet craft for you. You will get to make two magnets with your choice of Lord of the Rings images. Starting May 20, you can stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a Lord of the Rings magnets at home. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Werner hosts burrowing owls discussion
If you have ever wondered how biologists study birds and want to know more about the little owls that live in holes in the ground, then plan to join the May Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, May’s topic, “Migration of Wyoming’s Burrowing Owls Across America,” will examine how biologists use satellite transmitters to trap and track burrowing owls to identify their migration routes and wintering areas. Andrea Orabona, a statewide nongame bird biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Nongame Program based in Lander, will give the presentation.
“The burrowing owl is classified as a ‘Species of Greatest Conservation Need’ in Wyoming. Andrea will discuss the importance of the project, its objectives and methods, and the results thus far,” said Ms. Hayford.
The program will appear via Zoom. Attendees can access links to the program via the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wernerwildlife. For more information, call 235-2108. The Werner Wildlife Museum is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held through Thursday for current 3rd-7th graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42 year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.