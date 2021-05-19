Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.

Potluck at Della's

The Red Hatters luncheon for May is Thursday, May 20, a potluck at Della’s home. You can bring anything you want. If you have a favorite dish or just want to run by the store is up to you. Our hostesses for May are Della Works, Kathy Morgan and Jeanne Dietrich. Please call one of the hostesses for directions to Della’s home, and to make reservations. Della 234-8649, Kathy 631-4030 or Jeanne 234-2877. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Genealogy workshop on Zoom

The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, via Zoom online meetings. This month, Elaine Hayes will present "How Did We Get Here? The History and Genealogy of Immigration to America." This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Once registered, the link for the Zoom meeting will be sent. Call 577-7323 for more information, and sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.

Teen Take & Make: Lord of the Rings Magnets