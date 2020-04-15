Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Apply for housing, utility assistance

Phase One distributions of the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, managed by United Way of Natrona County and funded by community partners, focus $50,000 on rent, mortgage and utility assistance. Qualified families and individuals could see up to $450 toward March and April living expenses.

United Way staff will assist with the completion of an application and authorization form as well as make copies of any documents as needed. Individuals will be served on a first come, first served basis. Those without proper documentation and information will not be processed until all documentation and information is presented. Completed applications will be passed along to community partners who will reach out directly to individuals via phone to review. All approved payments will be made out to and mailed directly to vendors with confirmation that the payment will keep the individuals in good standing.