Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org. Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Display at senior center

Another amazing display by Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antique Collectible Club, of vintage metal horses is at Central Wyoming Senior Services for your viewing pleasure and to promote the upcoming Night of the Races Day.

The annual fundraiser for the Central Wyoming Senior Services is on May 14.

This wonderful display will be available through the first Tuesday of June at CWSS, 1831 4th St.

For more information call (307) 265-4678.

