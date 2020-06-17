Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Hats off to you

You have most likely heard of a “Fedora?” Have you heard of a “Trilby?” Do you know the difference? Come see the new exhibit at the Historic Bishop Home, “Ten decades of Hats” and find out the difference. During the shutdown, they have been busy with the home’s collection of over 150 men and women’s hats that date from the late 1890s to the 1970s. Many are on display for visitors to enjoy. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access is restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.

Historic Bishop Home open