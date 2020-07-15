Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Free student lunches continue

With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.

Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.

The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.

They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.

Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.