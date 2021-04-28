Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Spring book sale by appointment only
The Friends of the Library book sales are back and better than ever. Because our appointment only sales were so well received, we have eliminated those long lines by scheduling appointments for all sale sessions. Our customers will now schedule their own times to fit their schedules. The sale begins on Thursday, April 29, with Early Bird sessions. A $20 admission fee will be charged for each two-hour session that day. Friday, April 30, will be the Second Chance sale with a $10 admission fee for each two-hour session. The Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, sessions will not have an admission charge and will be one-hour long. All items will be sold at regular prices. This is not a bag sale.
To schedule your personal shopping time, go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your time. If you are selecting a time with an admission fee, that fee will be collected as you enter the sale. While the site appears to sell tickets, no physical tickets are required and selection of an appointment will have no fee at the time of scheduling. We suggest you schedule early as the tickets sell out rapidly.
We are encouraging social distancing by scheduling only 15 customers each session. Masks are still required. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Story time dance party
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Teen Take & Make
Get your craft on at home. Starting April 29, stop by the library to grab a take and make kit with all the supplies you need to make a colorful and useful rock photo holder. Kits will be available for free at the Teen Zone desk until supplies run out. Kits are for teens only (grades 7-12). Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
4teens @4
The Natrona County Library will host a rock-hard and fun craft program for teens in grades 7 to 12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, in the Crawford Room. Teens will learn how to make colorful rock photo holders for displaying their pictures at home. All supplies provided at no cost. If you are unable to make it to 4Teens @4, you can still pick up a take and make kit from the Teen Zone with all the supplies you need to make the craft project at home. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Brew for Thought
Wyoming Food For Thought Project is hosting Brew for Thought from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, at the Good Food Hub to celebrate our collaboration with Skull Tree Brewing in Casper. Brew for Thought is a red ale showcasing Cascade hops grown at the James Reeb Urban Farm in north Casper and brewed by Skull Tree Brewing.
Enjoy an evening of food, friends, and locally brewed beer with live music from Chad Lore and beer brewed and poured by Ty and Nicole of Skull Tree Brewing. Plus, yummy tapas created with love by Chef Maggie King using locally sourced ingredients. This event is also a great opportunity to catch up with all the work Food for Thought is doing to change the system for good.
There will be limited admission. Though we’re not selling tickets, we ask all attendees to pay what they can at the door (suggested donation: $20).
To RSVP ahead of time, email info@wyfftp.org or call 337-1703.
Closing exhibits reception at Art 321
Art 321 will host a closing reception for five exhibits from 6 to 8 p.m., on April 29. There will be a cash bar, live music performed by the Cory McDaniel Duo, and on-site tattoos provided by Electric Hare Tattoo. This is an all ages event and admission is free.
The featured exhibits include “MAML’s Diverse Dolls of Wyoming,” by Miles LaPerriere; The Carli Holcomb Pop-Up Exhibit displays works from Casper College instructor, metalsmith, and installation artist Carli Holcomb; Tattoo Art is an exhibit of art by local tattoo artists; Colored Pencil Art is an exhibit of colored pencil work from artists around the state and Young Artists showcases artists between the ages of 15 and 21 and includes a variety of mediums from fiber to digital art.