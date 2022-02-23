Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org.

Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

Genealogy society meets

Natrona County Genealogy Society is pleased to have Marcia Stroh on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., with a presentation on “The Homesteading Act signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Public Library or in the privacy of your home on zoom.

The Homestead Act opened millions of acres to immigrants, farmers without their own lands, women, and freed slaves as long as they hadn’t taken up arms against the United States. This is a great way to discover if your ancestors got their start by homesteading.

If you are not a member of NCGS you will need to stop by the library and get your zoom log-in number from Carrie. Please log-in by 6:15 p.m.

