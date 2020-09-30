Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Entry fee is set at $225 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA). All entry fees are due October 1, 2020. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.

Vote for Food for Thought

Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.

Food for Thought has until Friday at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

Food for Thought is your local solution to hunger, food justice and so much more. With your help, they give kids hope through Friday food bags and create equal access to good food for everyone in the community.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

