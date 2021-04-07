Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

April at the planetarium

The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (no show on April 2 for Easter break). This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m., (no show on April 3 for Easter break). It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950’s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Books on Tap Book Club

Books on us. Drinks on you. Join us at the Gaslight Social as the Natrona County Library resumes in-person Books on Tap Book Club, complete with beer (or your drink of choice). We will be discussing Julia Phillips' award-winning thriller, "Disappearing Earth," on Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up your free copy of the book at the Natrona County Library 2nd Floor Reference Desk ahead of time. Ages 21+. Call 577-7323 or visit our website to learn more.

