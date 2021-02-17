Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
College humanities festival underway
The topic for the 36th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture is “Celebration/Milestones.” The festival continues Thursday and Friday.
This year’s Demorest Lecture will feature two speakers. Thursday, Feb. 18, Matthew Spangler, Ph.D., will speak on “Between Celebration and Devastation: Theater Productions About Refugees.” A “proud” graduate of Natrona County High School, Spangler is an award-winning playwright and professor of performance studies at San Jose State University in California. Spangler’s plays have been produced throughout the world, and his teaching focuses on the relationship between immigration and the arts, according to Valerie Innella Maiers, Ph.D.
Critically acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins will present the second Demorest Lecture Friday, Feb.19. “The Future of Water in Wyoming: Global Warming, Drought and how Wyoming can Protect its Water” will address the problem of water in Wyoming. “The Colorado River Compact requires Wyoming to send the majority of its water to other states. When this agreement was signed in 1922, it was based on precipitation data that has radically changed in the past century,” said Jenkins. As one example of the problem, “The 100 glaciers in the Wind River Mountains, that feed the Green River, that feeds the Colorado River, are all expected to vanish by 2050,” he said.
The first day will begin with a presentation by Lance Jones at 9:30 a.m. titled “Double Diamonds: The Diamond Jubilees of Queens Victoria and Elizabeth II.” The presentation will feature a contrast of the only two diamond jubilees in history, marking the monarch’s 60th year on the throne.
Barbara Mueller, Ph.D., will speak on “Contemporary ‘Coming of Age’ Celebrations Around the World” at 10:30 a.m. Mueller’s presentation will explore how economics, religion, and gender roles influence contemporary coming-of-age celebrations in the U.S. and worldwide.
At 11:30 a.m., Shannon Smith, executive director emeritus of the Wyoming Humanities Council, will present “Celebration: The 50th Anniversary of the Wyoming Humanities Council.” Smith, who led the WHC from 2013-2020, will share the history of the founding of the nation’s first state humanities councils and stories from the last 50 years.
The day will end with the 2 p.m. presentation by Kylie McCormick. McCormick, a Wyoming historian, will speak on the topic “Fifty-One Years of Freedom: Wyoming’s Suffrage Story,1869-1920.” According to McCormick, the presentation will provide critical new evidence to Wyoming’s suffrage story.
A complete schedule for the festival can be found at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule. The Goodstein Foundation Library, Wheeler Concert Hall, and the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery are located on the Casper College campus. The Natrona County Library is located at 307 E. 2nd. Street.
Continuing education units or PTSB credits are also available for attendees. For more information, contact Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist at 268-3847 or at sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu.
Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
