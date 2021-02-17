Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

This year’s Demorest Lecture will feature two speakers. Thursday, Feb. 18, Matthew Spangler, Ph.D., will speak on “Between Celebration and Devastation: Theater Productions About Refugees.” A “proud” graduate of Natrona County High School, Spangler is an award-winning playwright and professor of performance studies at San Jose State University in California. Spangler’s plays have been produced throughout the world, and his teaching focuses on the relationship between immigration and the arts, according to Valerie Innella Maiers, Ph.D.

Critically acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins will present the second Demorest Lecture Friday, Feb.19. “The Future of Water in Wyoming: Global Warming, Drought and how Wyoming can Protect its Water” will address the problem of water in Wyoming. “The Colorado River Compact requires Wyoming to send the majority of its water to other states. When this agreement was signed in 1922, it was based on precipitation data that has radically changed in the past century,” said Jenkins. As one example of the problem, “The 100 glaciers in the Wind River Mountains, that feed the Green River, that feeds the Colorado River, are all expected to vanish by 2050,” he said.