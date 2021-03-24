Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Cleaning out at Methodist thrift

Your opportunity to take advantage of our end of season sale is quickly melting away. Last call to fill up our bags for $5, taking home surprising treasures at an amazing price. The racks are full, overflowing, and the space is needed to bring out new items for Spring and Summer. Don’t miss this twice a year event to grab up screaming deals.

The shop will close March 29-April 2 in order to empty our racks and bring out a brand new assortment of new and gently used inventory that will make you look forward to a change of seasons. April 3 will showcase a whole new selection and a chance to hop into Easter and Spring!

Until then, the United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.