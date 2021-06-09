Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
World War II memorial at CC
The Casper College Veterans Club is hosting the World War II Traveling Memorial on campus through June 12. The memorial is open 24 hours a day for viewing in the parking lot of the Gateway Center.
The memorial is a replica of the actual memorial in the U.S. Capitol, containing 4,048 gold stars, each one representing 100 American military deaths.
Story time dance party
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library. Thursdays at 10 a.m., is the NEW moving, grooving Story Time Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
4Teens@4: Game Night
The Natrona County Library will host a game night for teens in grades 7–12 on Thursday, June 10, at 4 p.m, in the Teen Zone. We will be playing the classic game "The Oregon Trail," but in the updated card game format. Hopefully you won't die of dysentery while you're here. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Books on Tap Book Club
Books on us. Drinks on you. Join us at Gruner Brothers Brewing for a riveting discussion at our Books on Tap Book Club, complete with beer (or your drink of choice). We will be discussing Elizabeth Berg's novel, "The Story of Arthur Truluv," at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 10. Pick up your free copy of the book at the Natrona County Library 2nd Floor Reference Desk ahead of time. Ages 21+. Call 577-7323 to learn more.
Stage III benefit for Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, a Cadoma Foundation property, is pleased to be selected for the benefit performance of “Murder on Half Moon Street,” a hilarious murder mystery, by Stage III Theater. All proceeds will benefit preservation and operating expenses of the Historic Bishop Home. The performance date is Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13.50 for adults and $11.50 for students and seniors. A convenience fee of 50 cents is added for credit cards. Tickets available from The Historic Bishop Home, 235-5277, or by email at historicbishophome@gmail.com.
Muni band starts concert season
Casper Municipal Band summer concerts in Washington Park begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays, starting June 10. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: June 10, Alicia Roberts, vocal; June 24, Deer Creek Brass Quintet; July 1, 4th of July Concert; July 8, Chad Lore; no concert July 15; July 22, Big Band concert; July 29, Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir; August 5, The Tremors.
Helios Trio in concert
Wyoming Music Teachers Association and Artcore present Helios Trio at 7:30 p.m., on June 10, 2021, at Wheeler Concert Hall, Casper College. Admission is $10.
John Fadial, violin; Beth Vanderborgh, cello; Chi-Chen Wu, piano, are members of the trio. The concert will include the debut of Douglas McConnell’s “While I Run this Race.”
The concert is a feature of the Wyoming Music Teachers Association State Convention, June 10-12, at Casper College, which also will feature sessions by internationally-acclaimed clinician Marvin Blickenstaff, Chee-Hwa Tan, Joseph Harkins, Casey Loudin, and Annette Karges. Go to wyomingmta.org for further information or email pflynn@caspercollege.edu.