Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Constitution forum at CC
2020 Constitution Day weeklong seminar is at Casper College this week with the theme, "The Power and Perils of Protest in American Politics."
Thursday, September 17, Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building (MU 105), 8:30 a.m., Welcome, Dr. Brandon Kosine, Casper College; 8:40 a.m., Welcome, Dr. Pete van Houten, Casper College; 8:50 a.m., Introduction to the Seminar, Erich Frankland, Casper College; 9 a.m., “Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the ‘First Wave’ of the Women’s Rights Movement,” Dr. Tanis Lovercheck-Saunders, Casper College; 9:30 a.m., “Social Media and Political Protest,” Bri Weigel and Dr. Jason Charrette, Casper College; 10 a.m., “Protests, Riots and Public Safety,” Art Washut, Casper College and Keith McPheeters, Chief of Casper Police Department; 10:30 a.m., “Youth Mobilization and Protest: A Casper Perspective,” Meeshla Bovee, Kelly Walsh High School student; 11 a.m., “The Constitutionality of Protest: Key Supreme Court Cases,” Heather Lloyd, Casper College; 11:30 a.m., “The Powers and Perils of Presentation: A Linguistic Analysis of Standing Rock,” Gavin Heady, University of Wyoming student; 1 p.m., keynote speaker, “Applying Social Justice to Black Lives Matter,” Edward Stigall, Jr., counselor, civil rights activist, community volunteer; 6 p.m., Physical Sciences (PS) 103, Documentary, "The March (1963)," discussion led by Dr. Nathan Blank, Casper College.
The seminar is supported by Central Wyoming Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), Casper College, and the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences
CC alum presents STEM talk
Glen Hansen, Ph.D., will present a talk and Q&A on a career in STEM fields Thursday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public.
Hansen, who has built a career in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics arena, will explain what someone’s future in STEM can be.
Hansen graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in petroleum engineering technology from Casper College in 1982, went on to receive a bachelor’s in petroleum engineering, a master’s in mechanical engineering and a doctorate in computer science.
During his career, Hansen managed the Computational Multiphysics Department at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He led the development of computational nuclear engineering software at Idaho National Laboratory and was a deputy group leader in X-Division at Los Alamos National Laboratory. He is also an adjunct instructor in the engineering department at Casper College.
In addition to his work, Hansen has written or co-written over 50 technical articles, a book on computational mesh generation and a chapter in the second edition of the “Handbook of Fluid Dynamics.”
To attend or for more information, contact Julie Hansen, academic assistant, at julie.hansen@caspercollege.edu or 268-2517.
Planetarium open
The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about the world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in the solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Aquatic Center open
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed through Wednesday, September 16 in order to replace the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
