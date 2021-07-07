 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights
Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.

Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Glowforge earrings

Who knew fashion and lasers could coexist? Stop by to laser cut, paint, and assemble your own hummingbird or fox earrings to impress your friends utilizing the newest addition to the Creation Station family... the Glowforge. Registration is required, as space is limited. We will be hosting two programs on Thursday, July 8, at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., to accommodate more people. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information, or visit our website to register for the event and claim your spot.

4teens @ 4: flashlights

Join us in the Creation Station at 4 p.m., on July 8, for an illuminating 4Teens@4 crafting program for teens in rising grades 7 to 12. We'll be using our Cricut machine to create stencils that can be applied to a flashlight as a way to make fun, shaped lights. Point your flashlight at your ceiling to see a sky full of stars! Or hearts or smiles or x's and o's (you get the idea). All supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Chad Lore at muni band concert

Casper Municipal Band summer concerts in Washington Park begin at 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays. Intermission entertainment and special themed concerts are as follows: July 8, Chad Lore; no concert July 15 because of Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo; July 22, Big Band concert; July 29, Oil City Slickers Barbershop Choir; August 5, The Tremors.

