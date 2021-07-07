Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings

Glowforge earrings

Who knew fashion and lasers could coexist? Stop by to laser cut, paint, and assemble your own hummingbird or fox earrings to impress your friends utilizing the newest addition to the Creation Station family... the Glowforge. Registration is required, as space is limited. We will be hosting two programs on Thursday, July 8, at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., to accommodate more people. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information, or visit our website to register for the event and claim your spot.