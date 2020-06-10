Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgotten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Food pantry in Moorcroft
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled mobile food pantries across the state during June. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- June 11, Moorcroft, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 S. Belle Fourche;
- June 12, Rawlins, 1 to 3 p.m. 222 W. Spruce St.;
- June 13, Big Piney, 1 to 3 p.m. 630 Budd Ave.;
- June 13, Worland, 1 to 3 p.m. 501 15 Mile Rd.;
- June 16, Buffalo, noon to 2 p.m. 18 Fairgrounds Rd.;
- June 19, Kaycee, 1 to 3 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.;
- June 20, Lusk, 1 to 3 p.m. 702 W. 5th;
- June 26, Evansville, tba. Aspen T Park;
- June 27, Jackson, 1 to 3 p.m. 160 N. Glenwood St.
Summer camp at BGCCW
Summer is on at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. After having to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of members, staff, and families, the club has received the approval to hold Summer Camp weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in limited capacity. Children will be provided a safe place to have fun with friends, receive free meals and snacks, and academic enrichment to keep their minds engaged over the summer. To mark the occasion, Casper Mayor Steve Freel announced Monday, June 8 as Boys & Girls Club Day.
For more information contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch, and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Fort Caspar Museum open
Fort Caspar Museum is pleased to announce that it has begun a phased reopening of the museum and fort. Following CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines, they will have restrictions in place to protect visitors and staff. There will also be some modifications to our operating hours: they will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. From 9 to 10 a.m. admission is for high-risk visitors only.
All on-site programs and tours are canceled.
Preventative procedures in the museum include a thorough cleaning each morning; high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day. Staff will be wearing face coverings, and they encourage visitors to wear them as well when in the museum. Sanitation stations will be available so that visitors may use sanitizer as they enter and leave the facility. Even so, they ask that you refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during your visit. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries, and thy ask that six feet of distance be maintained between people who are not traveling together.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group. They are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals at this time as long as they comply with current guidelines.
The fort buildings will close a half-hour before the museum at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members. For more information, call the museum at 235-8462.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
