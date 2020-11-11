Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Thursday's Highlights
Thursday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, WBI, 2521 E. 15th.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (church basement). Web site: urmrna.org.
Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)
Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.
Nic hosts meet and greet for new director
The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Casper’s contemporary art museum, invites patrons, donors, members, artists, and the community to meet and greet its new executive director, Andy Couch, during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m., on November 12. The event will feature a brief introduction by Couch, followed by a time to mingle and chat. Adult beverages will be available for purchase from a cash bar. For the safety of those visiting, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
The absence of many local events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated organization leaders to foster community engagement while still prioritizing attendees’ health and safety. Safety and accessibility remain top priorities for Couch and the board of directors.
Couch comes to Wyoming from Montana and replaces Ann Ruble, who resigned earlier this year to pursue other philanthropic opportunities.
For more information, please contact The Nic’s marketing coordinator, Roy Uptain, 235.5247 or roy@thenic.org.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
