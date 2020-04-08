Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

Making handmade masks

There are myriad suggestions on social media. One particularly ingenious one comes from a man in Virginia, who suggests men use a dry sweeping pad meant for dusting floors and attach Duct tape on either end. For those who don't want to rip their faces off, many are using a large, square bandana, fold it in thirds, flip it over and fold it in thirds again, add rubber bands a third of the way in on each end, and then fold each end in to the rubber band. The key is to keep nose and mouth covered. Someone in the health care field suggested that wearers of glasses may want to wash the glasses in shaving foam, rinse and dry and that keeps the glasses from fogging up. Neck gaiters also work, as do handout spirit towels with booster sayings on them, which fans probably have in abundance in their game bags or linen closets. Stay safe, Wyoming.