Town Crier: Today's Highlights

Tuesday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 7 p.m., 804 S. Wolcott, east side door. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site:
- Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Tiny Tots story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. is Tiny Tots Story Time for babies and toddlers, complete with books, songs and dancing specially tailored for our youngest patrons.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy State. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get-together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 E. 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
Intro to Prusa 3D printers
Join us in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library for an introduction to our collection of 3D printers at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25. This course will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing, and part of the Maker Access Pass (MAP) pathway to machine mastery. “FDM101: Introductory Prusa 3D Printers” is part of the popular 3D Printing workshop series. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
May at the planetarium
During May, the Casper Planetarium will show “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15. Join two young explorers as their homemade rocket takes them on a tour of the solar system. 3D animation and a spectacular soundtrack by George Lucas’s Skywalker Sound make this a treat for all, but especially for 6- to 8-year-olds. On Saturday evenings at 7, see “Back to the Moon for Good,” a show about efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize and open up the future of lunar exploration to private enterprise. (No show on May 29 for Memorial Weekend.)
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID-19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
Writer’s Bloc meets online
The Natrona County Library’s Writers’ Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month, 5:30 p.m., May 25, online. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don’t forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you may have jotted ideas on. This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508 Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Book Club (9th-12th grade)
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. This month we will be discussing the graphic novel, “Anya’s Ghost,” by Vera Brosgol. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Caregivers support May 25
Few people plan ahead for the role of caregiver. At first, you may think you are alone. Please come to our Caregiver’s Support Group and meet other people with the same problems. It’s a wonderful way to communicate, understand what you’re up against and get advice from other people. This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. We will be meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St. Building #500 in Casper at 5:30 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. To RSVP or questions, please call 337-1200 or 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.
Artist, sculptor Bocchino in Casper
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is excited to introduce the work of Serena Bocchino to the Casper community. Serena Bocchino’s exhibition will include paintings and sculptures in her show titled, “Influence,” by Serena Bocchino. The exhibit will consist of work from the following series: The Veil Series, Colorforms, Mirror Series, Twirl, FEVER, Color Theory, and iPOP.
Including the art featured in the gallery, there will be a large-scale mural mounted titled FRESH, from the iPOP series, on the exterior of the museum.
Before concluding her time at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and in Casper, there will be an opening reception for Serena Bocchino’s exhibition. The community is invited to join the Nic in celebrating the complete installation of Bocchino’s work from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision: visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic’s website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.