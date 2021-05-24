Town Crier: Today's Highlights

Teen Book Club (9th-12th grade)

A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. This month we will be discussing the graphic novel, “Anya’s Ghost,” by Vera Brosgol. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Caregivers support May 25

Few people plan ahead for the role of caregiver. At first, you may think you are alone. Please come to our Caregiver’s Support Group and meet other people with the same problems. It’s a wonderful way to communicate, understand what you’re up against and get advice from other people. This support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. We will be meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St. Building #500 in Casper at 5:30 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. To RSVP or questions, please call 337-1200 or 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.

Artist, sculptor Bocchino in Casper