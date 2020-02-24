Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
UW candidates in Casper
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has identified three finalists for the university presidency and scheduled public appearances for each in Casper on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The candidates are Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the West Virginia University College of Law; Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System; and Daniel M. White, chancellor of the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Gregory W. Bowman, Tuesday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/131673f54bf040b1b83c3b714dff092e1d.
Edward Seidel, Wednesday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/be0560e4fbff4892983d7a1b519d33091d.
Daniel M. White, Thursday, 9 to 10 a.m. -- Public forum, Casper College Student Union/UW Building, Casper -- will air via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/8ca7842708e248fe99562aad78afb8dc1d.
Those viewing the faculty, staff and Casper forums with each finalist via WyoCast will have the ability to submit questions through that system.
The Board of Trustees seeks public input on the candidates before it fulfills its responsibility to select the new president. People are invited to share their thoughts and perspectives with the board by answering online questionnaires that are being established for each finalist at the following sites:
Bowman -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLZ2CJM.
Seidel -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVDYZBD.
White -- www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVS23HR.
The deadline for input on Bowman and Seidel is 10 p.m. Wednesday. Because people in Casper will not interact with White until Thursday morning, the deadline for input on him is noon Thursday -- although people are encouraged to submit their comments on White by 10 p.m. Wednesday as well.
During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Last chance to order daffodils
It is not too late to order Daffodils from The American Cancer Society to benefit the local Relay for Life. The cost is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds each; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds each. To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Tour Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.
NARFE sets social
Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will have a no-host social meeting on February 25, 2020 at noon. The social gathering for lunch will be held in the meeting room at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street.
Pancake supper
The annual Pancake supper at United Church of Christ, 1511 S. Melrose, is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, milk, coffee (okay don't eat it all. . . sharing is good). A free will offering will be gratefully accepted.
Shrove Tuesday at St. Mark's
St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott will host its traditional pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday, February 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Shrove Tuesday is observed the day before Lent starts on Ash Wednesday. There will be a freewill offering that will go to a local charity. For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.
Teen book club
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co. This month's book is the Newberry honor book and National Book Award finalist, "Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Free pesticide training
University of Wyoming Extension offers free pesticide applicator training.
These classes are designed to provide knowledge to make pesticide applicators eligible for a Wyoming Private Pesticide Applicators License, either new or renewal. Commercial Applicators can attend for Continuing Education Credits also! The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed & Pest, Converse County Weed & Pest, Niobrara County Weed & Pest and Casper College Agriculture Department.
You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.
Tuesday, February 25, 1 to 5 p.m. Douglas Library, 300 S Walnut St., Douglas.
Writer’s Bloc
The Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc will meet at 5:30 p.m., in the Crawford Room. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction or anything else are invited to join for an inspiring discussion. Doors open at 5 p.m. so come a little early if you would like some time to write. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.