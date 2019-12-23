Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Family Stuff
Public children's Christmas party
The traditional open to the public Children's Christmas Party at the Casper Elks Lodge BPOE #1353, 108 East 7th St. (corner of Center and 7th St.) is 10:30 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve. Bring the children down to play some games and sing Christmas Carols and see Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus. Receive a sack of goodies.
Christmas Eve at Christ Episcopal
On Christmas Eve, join parishioners at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock, at 6:30 p.m. for Christmas carols in the candle-lit church, and stay for the 7 p.m., service and the festive reception that follows. Beautiful music, Holy Eucharist, gifts for the children, and wonderful fellowship.
Christmas Eve at St. Stephen's
All are welcome for Christmas Eve Eucharist, 7 p.m., on Christmas Eve at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Service, 4700 S. Poplar.
Christmas at St. Mark's
The Feast of Nativity will be celebrated at two services on Christmas Eve, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Seventh and Wolcott.
The first service at 4 p.m. will include a pageant. The second service at 9 p.m. will also include a Festival Celebration of the Holy Eucharist as will the 4 p.m. service.
On Christmas Day, Morning Prayer will be held at 10 a.m.
On December 29, at 10 a.m., there will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols.
For further information, call the church office, 234-0831.
Library closed
The Natrona County Library will be closed for the holidays on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day and will close at 5 p.m., on New Year's Eve. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Candlelight at Good Shepherd
Come all ye to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 51 Primrose, for a candlelight service at 7 p.m., on Christmas Eve.
Two services at First Christian
The Christian Education Commission will host a 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave. This service will be 30 to 40 minutes and has been designed for families with children. All families and ages are welcome. Ella the Star and Max the Donkey with the help of our children will tell the story of Christmas. This is based on the play “A Christmas Surprise” by Jennifer Carter and is available for children to listen to as an audiobook on Audible. We will serve a family friendly communion. Cookies and Cuties will be available afterwards. Because this service has been created with children in mind, there will be NO nursery available at this service.
The Christmas Eve 7 p.m., service will include candlelight, carols and communion. Nursery care available. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join us in celebrating the birth of Christ on this holy night. Dr. Yoast will be bringing the message. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served in Fellowship Hall after the service hosted by the Spiritual Growth Commission.
Christmas Eve at OSL
Christ is born! All are welcome on Christmas Eve, for joyous worship with candlelight, special music, and Holy Communion at Our Saviour's Lutheran, 318 E. 6th St. 5 p.m., worship with children and families in mind; 7:30 p.m., mid-evening worship; 11 p.m., a special late-night worship.
Christmas Eve service
Please join us for Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 514 S. Beech. We will connect Christ with Christmas through a special message, candles, worship, and communion. If you have questions, please call 234-6946.
Cornerstone Christmas services
Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road, invites all to attend Christmas services. The Candlelight Christmas Eve services are 4, 5:30 and 11 p.m. (nursery available for the first two services). For more information, please visit the website cornerstonefree.org or call 235.6363.
Christmas Eve at Hilltop Baptist
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given…” (Isaiah 9:6) All are welcome in celebrating the birth of our Savior with a very special candlelight service on Christmas Eve, at Hilltop Baptist Church, 2555 E. 2nd St., at 6 p.m. Please bring the whole family and invite a friend to a service you won’t want to miss.
Holiday schedule at fort
Fort Caspar Museum will be open most of the holiday season including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, only closing on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, along with usual winter closures on Sundays and Mondays. Stop by the gift shop for Wyoming-themed gifts, or bring out-of-town guests in to see the current exhibits, “Who’s Your Candidate: Political Buttons, Pins, & Souvenirs from the 20th Century,” and “Washakie: Through the Lens of Time.”
Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the winter months are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays. Off-season admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, and the phone number is 235-8462.