Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

At 10:30 a.m. Zachary Vreeman, D.M.A., will look at German composers who threw off traditional compositional rules to depict pure, often frightening emotions in their music in his presentation titled: “The Music of Mayhem and Madness: German Expressionism and World War I.”

This year’s Demorest Lecture will be presented by Arielle Zibrak, Ph.D., assistant professor of English, director of English honors, and affiliated assistant professor of gender and women's studies at the University of Wyoming. Zibrak will speak on "Believing Women: Madness and Misogyny in American Fiction." Her presentation will take place Thursday, Feb. 20, at noon in the Wheeler Concert Hall.

At 2 p.m., following the Demorest Keynote at noon, Casper College English instructor and author Joseph Campbell, Ph.D., will present “The Madness of Dystopia.” Campbell, who holds a doctorate in young adult literature with a focus on dystopian literature for young adults from Illinois State University, will explore how books such as “1984,” “Brave New World,” and “Fahrenheit 451,” as well as those intended for teens such as “The Hunger Games” and “The Wave,” warn us about, and help us to explore, what society and government gone mad would look like.