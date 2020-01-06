Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Mandatory meetings for kinder parents
Dual Language Immersion (DLI) information meetings for parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students are scheduled for the times listed below. Parents must attend a meeting if they are interested in enrolling their incoming kindergarten child in a DLI program for the 2020-21 school year. These are informational meetings only and parents will still need to use the online enrollment process (available in January) to enroll their child in kindergarten for 2020-21.
All meetings are held at NCSD Central Services Facility 970 North Glenn Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, noon; Thursday, Jan. 9, noon and 6 p.m.
DLI Programs for the 2020-21 school year will be at the following schools: Paradise Valley Elementary School (Mandarin Chinese), Park Elementary School (Spanish) and Verda James Elementary School (Spanish).
If you already have a child in a DLI program, you will not need to attend a meeting. However, please make sure you complete and sign a "commitment form." You can get a commitment form from your child's school.
If parents/guardians have questions, please contact Aaron Wilson, director of teaching and learning, at aaron_wilson@natronaschools.org or 253-5305.
Reading the West Book Club
The Natrona County Library and Fort Caspar Museum's monthly Reading the West Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7, at Fort Caspar to discuss "The Blue Tattoo: The Life of Olive Oatman” by Margot Mifflin. Stop by the library's second floor desk to register. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.