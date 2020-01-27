Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.

NARFE meets

Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) will have a business meeting at noon. The meeting and lunch will be held in the meeting room at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 East 4th Street, Casper. Our guest speaker will be Jan Daugaard, executive director for the Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross. She will be making a presentation on the Red Cross activities locally, as well as nationally and internationally.

Writer’s Bloc meets

TThe Natrona County Library's Writers' Bloc will meet at 5:30 p.m., in the Crawford Room. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Doors open at 5 pm, so come a little early if you would like some time to write. Don't forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you may have jotted ideas on! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Teen Book Club

A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., at Metro Coffee Co. This month's book is "The Chaos of Standing Still” by Jessica Brody. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month's book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

