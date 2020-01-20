Town Crier: Tuesday's Highlights

Tuesday's Highlights
Tuesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 5:30 p.m., 342 E. K ste. 352; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 520 CY; 7 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 917 N. Beech. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
Sharing Meeting: 8 p.m., 328-1/2 E. A St. upstairs. Non-smoking. Featuring AA and Al Anon participation in the solution.
Free tax prep starts at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals beginning Tuesday, January 21 running through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come first serve basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to (307) 333.6031.
Second annual Restaurant Week underway
For the second year in a row, 5150’ Local is celebrating Casper’s robust culinary scene with 5150’ Restaurant Week from January 19-25, 2020.
“Casper has 193 restaurants, not to mention numerous watering holes and coffee shops,” said Amanda Scherlin, marketing manager for Visit Casper, the organization behind 5150’ Local. “Restaurant Week gives residents and out-of-town visitors the opportunity to sample the wide array of mouth-watering offerings in our city.”
Held throughout Casper, 5150’ Restaurant Week features specials at local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and coffee shops, with all participating partners serving up exclusive offerings throughout the week. For details and a full list of participants, go to 5150restaurantweek.com.
In addition to specials at each location, the week also features three price points that tie into celebrating all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (in honor of Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
“We live in Wyoming because we love it,” added Scherlin. “Even when it’s January and we’re covered in snow, there’s always a reason to celebrate Casper. This week gives us another reason to appreciate what makes this place so special.”
Republican women meet for lunch
Natrona County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m., at the Ramkota Hotel in Remington’s Restaurant. We are starting 2020 with a bang. The guest speaker is Natrona County commissioner Brook Kaufman. She will be giving an uplifting speech about empowering women and getting more women to run for vacant Republican seats. The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Space is limited to 40 to 45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Classes for youth at rec center
Several unique classes for youth are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning this week.
Children ages 6-12 will learn techniques of working with clay in the Youth Pottery class. Bring out creativity with hand building and throwing on the wheel. All supplies are furnished and firing is included. Class meets on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning January 21. The registration fee for this eight-week class is $63 for members of the Recreation Center and $75 for non-members.
Babysitting 101 is a comprehensive training for ages 11-14. Students will learn solutions to the most common faced problems babysitters face and how to perform basic first aid. In this interactive class, students will be trained in topics such as understanding the likes & dislikes of children, preparing a fun, practical tote bag and activities for kids of all ages. The clinic will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, please cal 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
3D Printer intro and demo
Patrons of all ages are invited to learn about the Natrona County Library's 3D printer at 6 p.m., in the Creation Station. A staff member will provide an overview and demonstration. The 3D printer is provided by the Natrona County Library Foundation. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Needle Guild meets
The Casper Needle Guild general meeting will be held at 7:15 p.m., at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. India Hayford will be teaching all about wheel and spoke stitches.
The group is also participating in National EGA’s Stitch in Public Day on February 1, 2020. Please join us then at the Eastridge Mall, starting at 11 a.m. Bring your current work-in-progress to embroider, knit, or crochet.
For further information, please contact Ann Hudson at 265-5510.
Donate for homeless count
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 4th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at King’s Corner, 112 N. Beech Street. PHCNC is a "one-stop" shop for the homeless or close to homeless in the community. During the event, members of this community are invited to come receive services from multiple community agencies and businesses. This free event for the homeless will provide hot meals, healthcare, pet care, legal advice, haircuts, employment services, coats, hats, housing assistance, veteran aid and more.
PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Donated items may be delivered to the CHA office, 145 N. Durbin St., until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Items needed include adult size warm socks, deodorant (sticks), bars of soap (regular size), wash cloths, small flashlights, sanitary pads (7-10), disposable razors, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo, conditioner, warm hats, gloves and scarves and first aid kits (small, portable).
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) non-profit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.